Slots with tracks in the editor are no longer reset when updating or deleting the game.
Fixed glitches when rotating objects and loading "candy tubes".
If an object falls beneath the ground when using the "Physically drop object" function with Ctrl, the object will now be destroyed and not saved with the track.
Fixed DriverList.
Small fixes
Racing fixes
RC Revolution update for 18 February 2024
Hotfix | v1.2.0
Changed files in this update