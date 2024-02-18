 Skip to content

Sentinel Point Heroes Playtest update for 18 February 2024

.19.1 and .2.1x - minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13488672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some minor updates. From here on the focus will be on the .2 experimental branch and getting it ready for release. You will likely be prompted to reset your unlocks.

Improved the tutorial with more pictures, included cycling, included hero points and removed sidekicks as they come up later in the game more naturally.
Made the gear logbook not show disabled gear (Magic Ring and Kinetic Gauntlet)
Added some text explaining what sidekicks do and how adding powers works.
Removed the "Experimental Systems" popup. They should be better integrated now so it isn't needed.

