- Added music to the arena
- Added more lights to the arena
- Added more details to various parts of the arena
- Changed billboard texture
JUNK! A Game About Robots (Playtest) update for 18 February 2024
20240217 - Massive Audio and Arena Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
