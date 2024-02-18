 Skip to content

JUNK! A Game About Robots (Playtest) update for 18 February 2024

20240217 - Massive Audio and Arena Changes

Patchnotes
  • Added music to the arena
  • Added more lights to the arena
  • Added more details to various parts of the arena
  • Changed billboard texture

