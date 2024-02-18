- Fixed error where opening event/review tower calculation was not calculating properly.
- Fixed error that happens after you pass floor 500 in review tower.
Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 18 February 2024
Hotfix for 0.9.2.1
