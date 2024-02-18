Evolution Update

New
- Enemies Evolve: After beating your first run, you unlock the "Enemies Evolve" feature which causes one enemy type from each arena to evolve into a unique form with different behaviour.
- Player Character Reworks: In addition to starting with specific emblems and different stats, the Alchemist and the Oracle now have unique modifiers. (read more below)
- Dynamic Tooltips: Spells, runes, and emblems now display damage numbers and other values and dynamically update based on the player's stats.
- New Rune - Burst (Reactive): Whenever you take damage, this spell is cast for free targeting the damage source.
- New Rune - Fireball (Infuse): This spell now deals (230% power) fire damage but costs 10 mana.
- New Rune - Ignite (Rev): Every 3 casts empowers you, causing the next damage spell you cast to deal 30% bonus damage.
- New Rune - Lash (Expose): Enemies damaged by this spell take 25% more fire and arcane damage for 5 seconds.
- New Rune - Power Fist (Pummel): This spell can no longer uppercut but its base cast speed is increased by 50%.
- New Rune - Ravage (Hellmouth): The spectral mouth now remains in place and instead releases pulses of fire that deal 200% fire damage per second to enemies within 4.5 tiles.
- New Emblem - Dream Eater: You have 1 bonus life regeneration (up to 10) for each incapacitated enemy within 4 tiles.
- New Emblem - Mana Shield: Up to 50% of incoming damage is blocked, consuming (200% damage blocked) mana. (previous Mana Shield emblem renamed)
- New Emblem - Siren's Song: Feared enemies are charmed instead, causing them to walk towards you and take 20% more damage for the duration.
- Reworked Spell - Starfall: Bombards target position with 3 waves of stars, each dealing (200% power) arcane damage to enemies within 3 tiles.
- Reworked Rune - Dragon's Breath (Napalm, previously Brood): This spell instead launches balls of sticky napalm that ignite the ground for 5 seconds, dealing (200% power) fire damage per second.
- Reworked Rune - Starfall (Orbit, previously Barrage): You gain a marker that orbits you. This spell now deals (300% power) arcane damage but always targets the marker's position.
Player
- The Alchemist: Now occasionally chooses alchemy ingredients that permanently enhance potions, no longer starts with the Bookworm emblem, base stats reduced,
- The Oracle: Ghosts now appear during combat and attack the player with different weapons, instead chooses spells from altars instead of chests, no longer chooses any defensive/expert spell, no longer has reduced stats.
Spells
- Ignite: Range reduced from 8 tiles to 7.
- Meteor Form: Base cooldown increased from 12 seconds to 15, damage increased from 300% of power to 400%.
- Ravage: Damage per second increased from 340% of power to 360%.
- Static Discharge: Damage increased from 700% of power to 800%.
- Solar Beam: Damage ticks per second increased from 5 to 8, damage per second increased from 210%-450% of power to 200%-480%.
Runes
- Drain Soul (Empower): Now grants 1.5% bonus power per stack (up to 30%), duration reduced from 30 seconds to 20.
- Meteor Form (Hypervelocity): Base cooldown increased from 8 seconds to 10.
- Starfall (Consecration): Duration increased from 4.5 seconds to 5.
Emblems
- Alchemy: Potion spawn rate reduced from 350% to 200%, renamed to Alchemist's Curse.
- Blessing of Elusivity: Bonus ranged resistance increased from 30 to 60.
- Blessing of Toughness: Bonus melee resistance increased from 30 to 60.
- Blessing of Vitality: Bonus maximum life increased from 30 to 50.
- Bone Armor: Bonus resistances per shard reduced from 5 to 3, cap increased from 70 to 80, loss per damage instance reduced from 2 to 1.
- Boulder Stance: Power bonus increased from 20% to 25%, move speed penalty reduced from 50% to 35%.
- Enlightened: Bonus power increased from 20% to 25%, bonus resistances increased from 40 to 50.
- Fire Insight: Bonus power increased from 10% to 15%.
- Mana Shield: Renamed to Hermit's Incantation.
- Markman's Brew: Removed. (now an Alchemist potion ingredient - see above)
- Photosynthesis: Now reduces regeneration by 70% while moving instead of preventing it entirely.
- Potion Guzzler: Removed. (now an Alchemist potion ingredient - see above)
- Reckless Strike: Cast no longer deal self damage and instead increases all damage taken by 20% for 2 seconds.
- Time Leak: Catching a clock now only reduces the cooldown timer of the spell that created it, cooldown timer reduction increased from 2.5 seconds to 4 seconds, clock catch radius increased from 2 tiles to 2.5.
- Ward: Damage reduction increased form 25% to 30%.
Enemies
- Reduced attack speeds of most enemies.
- Reduced move speeds of most enemies slightly.
- Boss enrage attack and move speeds reduced slightly.
- Boss - Conservator: Life increased significantly.
- Boss - Scourge: Lightning dance lightning fist interval increased and duration reduced.
- Boss - Warden: Reduced damage of all attacks, reduced life.
- Clockwork Golem: Lasers now deal ranged damage.
Other
- Potions heal less but drop more often.
- True damage icon updated.
- Tome - Maximum Life: Bonus increased from 10 to 20, appear slightly less often.
- Tome - Melee Resistance: Bonus increased from 10 to 20, appear slightly less often.
- Tome - Ranged Resistance: Bonus increased from 10 to 20, appear slightly less often.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where using the Ravage (Spew) spell/rune combination in a specific situation would crash the game.
- Fixed bug where player HUD tooltips/descriptions were hidden while a portal was open.
- Fixed bug where the melee resistance stat tooltip was displaying the incorrect melee damage reduction percentage.
- Fixed a visual bug where Chain Lightning spell could pass through walls.
Changed files in this update