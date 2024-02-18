Fix the issue

 Skip to content

西江造船厂 update for 18 February 2024

Build 13488414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the new combination added in the wrong position in combination editing mode.
  2. Fix the swapping of icons between two geometries in the geometry repository.
