The following updates have been made.
- In the beta version, if certain conditions are met, you can retry the story except for a part.
- Added corridor events
- Fixed some bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following updates have been made.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update