Total Control update for 18 February 2024

Update Alpha 0.70

Share · View all patches · Build 13488327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added hate dialogue for each NPC that can talk
  • Added love dialogue for each NPC that can talk
  • Added CharLove for each NPC for every other NPC, it starts at 1. When causing fear the NPC's CharLove for your current character will drop by 0.1. If this number reaches or goes below 0, the npc will curse at you and generally hate you.
  • Added certain dialogue options that increase CharLove. As CharLove increases above 1, sexual interactions with that character are made easier. For example, if an NPC has a CharLove of 1 then they will have to be very horny to have sex with them. However, if their CharLove is 3, they will only need to be 1/3 as horny. The CharLove system isn't fully implemented and not every character has the ability to gain CharLove through dialogue, but this is the foundation for the romance system.
  • Added the Love spell. This will cause the NPC to fall in love with you.

Fixed:

  • You can now buy a room at the inn for $15

Changed:

  • Named the inn "Vandor Inn"
  • Rewrote Sarna's dialogue
  • Changed a line of Ella's dialogue to give +0.1 CharLove

