Idle Nine Heavens update for 18 February 2024

V1.2.1

Build 13488301

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the enemy Blood bar layer
  2. Change the figure to static
  3. Fixed a BUG where the amount of potions used in battle was incorrect
  4. Fixed a BUG where Reiki was always 0 when 100 RPM was not at full level

