- Adjust the enemy Blood bar layer
- Change the figure to static
- Fixed a BUG where the amount of potions used in battle was incorrect
- Fixed a BUG where Reiki was always 0 when 100 RPM was not at full level
Idle Nine Heavens update for 18 February 2024
V1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update