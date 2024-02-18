Added new map, new character unlocks, new camera zoom style, updated performance settings, new graphics options, unlockable abilities, and SO much more! This is a large update so you may need to update or reset your gamesave if you are using an older version. Please report any and all bugs, a lot changed in this version so there may be some issues. Thanks!
Rite of Eris update for 18 February 2024
Rite of Eris Update 24.2.17 - Unlocks and Dragonlord Greystone!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
