 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rite of Eris update for 18 February 2024

Rite of Eris Update 24.2.17 - Unlocks and Dragonlord Greystone!

Share · View all patches · Build 13488040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new map, new character unlocks, new camera zoom style, updated performance settings, new graphics options, unlockable abilities, and SO much more! This is a large update so you may need to update or reset your gamesave if you are using an older version. Please report any and all bugs, a lot changed in this version so there may be some issues. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2779801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link