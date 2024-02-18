- New core: Eternal and Demon King
- New crew: Uptake Matrix, Focus Matrix, Multiple Lightning, Defense Lightning, Ice Lightning, Healing Lightning, Mist Lightning
- Newly added chips: Rising stars, high-tech barriers
- New achievements: Breakthrough III, Adventure III, No Invasion of Poisons, Endurance IV, Endurance V, Endurance VI, Treatment IV, Treatment V, Treatment VI, Magnetic Storm, Mysterious Force Field
- New constraint: poisoning
- Technology addition has a 100% increase in the impact on the rotation speed of the Turret
- Redo all matrix units: 1. All matrices can be stacked and take effect now! 2. Cancel the technology's bonus on matrix classes to avoid excessive matrix effects caused by excessively high attributes in the later stage. 3. The performance has been comprehensively optimized, and now the matrix should not cause the game to become stuck
- Energy Matrix: Multiple matrix effects can be stacked, and the damage bonus is reduced from+20% to 10%. The technology's bonus effect on aura is cancelled
- Must Kill Matrix: Multiple matrix effects can be stacked now, critical hit bonus reduced from+30% to+20%, and technology's bonus effect on aura cancelled
- In the system settings, selecting the option to hide units during battles will also hide the halo effects generated by matrix type units
Update Version 0.5.3.5
