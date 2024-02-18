 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

星际意志 Playtest update for 18 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13487980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New core: Eternal and Demon King
  2. New crew: Uptake Matrix, Focus Matrix, Multiple Lightning, Defense Lightning, Ice Lightning, Healing Lightning, Mist Lightning
  3. Newly added chips: Rising stars, high-tech barriers
  4. New achievements: Breakthrough III, Adventure III, No Invasion of Poisons, Endurance IV, Endurance V, Endurance VI, Treatment IV, Treatment V, Treatment VI, Magnetic Storm, Mysterious Force Field
  5. New constraint: poisoning
  6. Technology addition has a 100% increase in the impact on the rotation speed of the Turret
  7. Redo all matrix units: 1. All matrices can be stacked and take effect now! 2. Cancel the technology's bonus on matrix classes to avoid excessive matrix effects caused by excessively high attributes in the later stage. 3. The performance has been comprehensively optimized, and now the matrix should not cause the game to become stuck
  8. Energy Matrix: Multiple matrix effects can be stacked, and the damage bonus is reduced from+20% to 10%. The technology's bonus effect on aura is cancelled
  9. Must Kill Matrix: Multiple matrix effects can be stacked now, critical hit bonus reduced from+30% to+20%, and technology's bonus effect on aura cancelled
  10. In the system settings, selecting the option to hide units during battles will also hide the halo effects generated by matrix type units

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link