Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 18 February 2024

Update Notes for 2024/02/17

Share · View all patches · Build 13487917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: New gauge for blood orbs that uses a set of discrete bars that are filled.
  • UI: New health bar gauge.
  • UI/Bug Fix: Redo counters on weapon ammo so that it shows total uses left. This removes the negative charges bug that would be displayed for weapon ammo.
  • Bug Fix: Fix crash where reptoid AA tank turret became targetable and could be killed and then result in a NPE.

