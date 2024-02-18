- UI: New gauge for blood orbs that uses a set of discrete bars that are filled.
- UI: New health bar gauge.
- UI/Bug Fix: Redo counters on weapon ammo so that it shows total uses left. This removes the negative charges bug that would be displayed for weapon ammo.
- Bug Fix: Fix crash where reptoid AA tank turret became targetable and could be killed and then result in a NPE.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 18 February 2024
Update Notes for 2024/02/17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
