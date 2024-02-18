Balance & Data Patch

Patch notes

Fixed: Broken data issue, if you have a broken data already, it will be also fixed.

Fixed: End session gold collection is no longer taking a lot of time.

Balance: Maximum 16 items will be listed on looted items take UI.

Balance: Proper difficulty balance from Prologue to Torment, with better loot drops.

You can go back to old build anytime, if you don't like the new one.

Please go to BETAs from your Steam client and select 'oldbuild' branch to ignore the new update on your steam client.