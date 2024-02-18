 Skip to content

Goblin Rules Football update for 18 February 2024

New Song and minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13487851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new song called "Illegal Toothpaste" and made some other minor changes. Hopefully nothing is broken!

