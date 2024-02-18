Patch 2.1.2.0.10

(Small bug fix patch.)
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug where Beast Companion's ability stopped working.
-Fixed a bug where Constellation Beast said it could get +12/+12 when the max is now +5/+5.
-Cards like Bodysnatcher that have text and attack/health that can be updated should (hopefully) always have those things updated correctly wherever you see them now.
-Further changes made to make Bazaars and Obelisks stop spawning outside the map.
-Fixed a bug where Band of Heroes was unplayable (even for 2 damage) while not in the leftmost hand slot.
-Fixed a bug where Band of Heroes and Byforthian Caesar were not glowing blue to indicate that they were still playable while not in the leftmost hand slot.
