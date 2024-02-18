some fixes for some racemeshes to optimize ability to trigger.

Major Update!!!

Spin-Gravity Drum Test!!

along with thrustvanes test, now available a "spin gravity drum" test. In this test, players may place a hoop, a rock, and a reset location from the "spaysmode" By first pressing "m" to toggle the warpship. While the warpship is toggled, the drum does not spin, however once the player has placed the objects and switches back to the One-Gimbal-Hopper the objects placed will rotate along with the drum!!

Caution!! unless your reset location pad is parallel to the "spin-gravity" (which will NOT be exactly flat to the edge directly out from the pad) it is extremely challenging to land!!! Worry not, full implementation of the spin-gravity drums will include standard rockhopper so the thrust directions that make pinning the vehicle to the pad will be available. ((but for this test, I challenge you to manage your landings from gimbal thrust only!))