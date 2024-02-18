 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 18 February 2024

5.586 More Polish

Share · View all patches · Build 13487742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.586_More_Polish

This is another small one, mostly bugfixes. This also includes several mods like Classic Fusion becoming functional again. And more updates to Sidekicks.

Enjoy!

Heart of the Machine private testing will resume sometime in March! https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ Feel free to go to our discord https://discord.gg/arcengames and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of one of the phases of testing in the future. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5

