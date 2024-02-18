Build Notes - Version 1.0.0.7 (February 17, 2024)

Bug Fixes:

1º Professional Lighting Bake Correction: Addressed lighting bake issues to ensure professional-quality lighting throughout the game environment.

2º Performance Optimization: Polished performance by resolving asset popping in certain areas, leading to smoother gameplay.

3º Zombie Audio Fix: Fixed an issue where zombies occasionally lost their hearing upon breaking free from grapples.

4º LOD Adjustment: Tweaked Level of Detail (LOD) settings to prevent distortion on certain objects.

5º Menu Correction: Resolved conflicts with the Save Game feature in the settings menu.

6º Workbench Rendering: Fixed rendering issues with water when selected in the menu on the workbench.

7º Language Localization: Corrected dubbing discrepancies in English documents that were mistakenly in Portuguese.

8º Score Screen Fix: Rectified instances where the player's rank was not displayed correctly on the score screen.

9º Material and Vegetation Adjustment: Optimized materials and vegetation for improved visual quality and performance.

10º Game Sequence Adjustment: Addressed various bugs affecting game progression.

Upcoming Features:

For the upcoming version, we are focused on expanding our audience by adding support for additional languages:

Italian

Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Portuguese (Portugal)

Japanese

Korean

We are dedicated to making our game more visually stunning and enjoyable.

