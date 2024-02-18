Hot Fix #5

---These are still in the works---

[ ] Selection skills bug

[ ] Change the allignment of Hero Drag to the feet

[ ] Able to move Dishes (doesn't cost action)

[ ] Grey out Hosting if you're at the kitchen

Grey out Dish if you're in the taproom

Basically Grey out a move if you can't use it.

We should also separate the Hosting and Dish within the Tavern Sim so its SUPER obvious what moves are (Hosting vs Dish)

--- Features Completed ---

[X] Removed flavor text

[X] Description under forecast

[X] Description Hosting and Dish moves

[X] Each hero has 10 SP and Energy

[X] Remove Descriptions

[X] Energy/SP can be moved like a slider

[X] Go back button if you click on a Targetable special skill

[X] Special moves = consise description

[X] Remove opposite type damage

[X] Yield Double gold for Skill damage same type

[X] Can interact with slider HP

[X] Abigail Bandage

[X] Graphical "error" in beginning set up of Tavern_Sim

[X] If select Energy, is says cost x energy

If select special, it says cost x SP in blue

[X] Have the dishes on their head if they're holding it