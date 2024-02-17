DeadLocked V0.9

The first patch is out! Here are a few gameplay changes I've made :)

Shop Changes

-Changed and adapted prices of various shop items

-Adapted shop UI to be more interactive when the player has their cursor over the purchase button

-Heal-Billy has "voice" lines :)

Gameplay changes

-Big Doink and Eradiactor can kill a limited amount of enemies now for both balancing and technical purposes, Scrap slap is next :(

-Player could now dodge through enemies

-Player could no longer collide with Prize Bombs

-Prize bombs no longer shoot confetti (less screen clutter)

-Player could now view current blueprints using TAB

Arena Changes

-Enemies are now object pooled (Within play testing phase), hopefully this will allow for a more optimised experience when there's a lot of enemies on the screen

-Balanced and adapted waves for a slightly more forgiving experience

-Survival mode now has 3 boss fights with varied difficulties, next steps will be adding visual changes

-Added visual and audio queue to Abso Units ranged attacks

Some other thingymabobs :)

More updates coming soon so stay tuned!