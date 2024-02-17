- Added new story chapters thanks to Nonomo.
- Added a bonus to fairy dust purchases.
- Fixed a few issues which broke the game in higher difficulties. Potentially you can now earn more money than e+308.
Idle Cooking Emperor update for 17 February 2024
Changes for Version 1.03.1448 (2024-02-18)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Idle Cooking Emperor Content Depot 1053171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update