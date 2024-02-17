 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Cooking Emperor update for 17 February 2024

Changes for Version 1.03.1448 (2024-02-18)

Share · View all patches · Build 13487642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new story chapters thanks to Nonomo.
  • Added a bonus to fairy dust purchases.
  • Fixed a few issues which broke the game in higher difficulties. Potentially you can now earn more money than e+308.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idle Cooking Emperor Content Depot 1053171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link