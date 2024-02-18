Eat All The Things 2024 Update!

We've re-worked the game for a smoother and more fun gaming experience!
Here are the changes:
- Changed the level unlock requirements - it's now based on which levels you complete rather than how many items you collected.
- Players can now double-jump.
- Updated camera behaviour.
- Enemies can now be destroyed with attacks!
- Movement and Swimming speed have increased.
- TabletSnack items now respawn, allowing puzzles to be retried without restarting levels.
- Players can jump when at max weight - puzzles are more forgiving.
- Players can now jump out of a dash/roll.
- Dash/roll lasts longer.
- Players no longer need to hold down jump to stick to sticky objects.
- The Milk Gone Bad enemy now attacks with a strong knock back!
- Players can now destroy the Wafer blocks at any weight.
- Game now supports Apple Silicon.
- BGM and SFX volume options now scale properly.
Have fun on Eat All The Things!
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32573344/77f5e4d695b5a2ef02ce8e293ac4b46263ed0efa.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32573344/bd782caf39816b055e0ffa7b64f90737a90c5cc8.png)[/url]
Changed files in this update