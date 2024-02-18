 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eat All The Things update for 18 February 2024

Eat All The Things 2024 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13487543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've re-worked the game for a smoother and more fun gaming experience!

Here are the changes:

  • Changed the level unlock requirements - it's now based on which levels you complete rather than how many items you collected.
  • Players can now double-jump.
  • Updated camera behaviour.
  • Enemies can now be destroyed with attacks!
  • Movement and Swimming speed have increased.
  • TabletSnack items now respawn, allowing puzzles to be retried without restarting levels.
  • Players can jump when at max weight - puzzles are more forgiving.
  • Players can now jump out of a dash/roll.
  • Dash/roll lasts longer.
  • Players no longer need to hold down jump to stick to sticky objects.
  • The Milk Gone Bad enemy now attacks with a strong knock back!
  • Players can now destroy the Wafer blocks at any weight.
  • Game now supports Apple Silicon.
  • BGM and SFX volume options now scale properly.

Have fun on Eat All The Things!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32573344/77f5e4d695b5a2ef02ce8e293ac4b46263ed0efa.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32573344/bd782caf39816b055e0ffa7b64f90737a90c5cc8.png)[/url]

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Eat All The Things Depot Depot 730292
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Eat All The Things Depot Depot 730293
  • Loading history…
Linux Eat All The Things Depot Depot 730294
  • Loading history…
macOS Eat All The Things Depot Depot 730295
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link