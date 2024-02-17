Patch Notes 0.4.2

This patch expands on some of the changes in 0.4.1 with the following.
- Fixed a camera issue when holding an up block while landing from a jump. As part of this, also changed the way the jumping animations work so they also should look a fair bit more smooth when you are doing left side attacks in mid air.
- Added a popup at startup that dynamically pulls from an HTML file so that I can share information with playtesters more easily without updating the game
- Add links to the discord, the wiki (see below) and the steam page into the game
- Swordai will have a wiki on wiki.gg shortly, it is still in construction so right now the wiki link in the game will take you to a password protected page, but it should be functional sometime next week.
- Updated the appearance of the boss room in memories and tweaked the fight a bit, see screenshot below
- Added a bunch of achievements and stats that will drive the progression through the existing portions of the game during the first playtest. Currently almost everything is still unlocked but that will change next week. Currently the new achievements all share the same icon, it will be that way for a bit.
- Made it so you have to S grade the previous kata to unlock the next one
- Added a pure difficulty to challenges that you unlock by S grading the base version of the challenge.
- Made it so that if you have no internet when you try to bank essence that it eventually gives up and takes you to the main menu.
- Changed thrill of the hunt to refund stamina on hit and reworked second chance to heal on block.
