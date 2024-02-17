 Skip to content

Wizordum update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix v0.2.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Secret Achievement 'Happy Accident' is now correctly triggered
  • If did one or more Timed Runs without getting the Achievement, the achievement should now be triggered appropriately when entering the menu.
  • Damage dealt by fallen Chandelier slightly increased
  • Bug where older save files are not loaded fixed
    For yesterday's update, we changed the map file format, and in the process, some object IDs got mixed up, which broke the save games made before v0.2.2.0. We updated the levels so the IDs match an old save game work. However, this might break saves that were made after yesterday's event. Sorry for another batch of troubles regarding the save games.

