Share · View all patches · Build 13487434 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

There are now two new activities available.

There is a survival area in Tarsian Forest.

Survive for 2 minutes against a horde of enemies to obtain the sawed off shotgun.

There is now 2 Cloning Labs areas. 1 in Tarsian Forest and 1 in Lars Desert.

Fight against fast respawning enemies in a tight corridor and then defeat a handful of minibosses.