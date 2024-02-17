 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Nameless Braves: Heaven update for 17 February 2024

Quick Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13487426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fix to some unaligned voice lines, and added some new images of fiends! (they didn't have artwork when I originally released the game, but they do now).

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1941751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link