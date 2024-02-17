 Skip to content

20 Small Mazes update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix #5

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed two issues:

  1. Make climb more robust. This should take care of the intermittent issues with that puzzle.
  2. Fixed a bug where a very specific set of menu transitions could erase your save file.

-FLEB

