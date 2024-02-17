Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.29) - Minor Update
- Tools can be used repeatedly by holding the button.
- Added a small delay when eating food.
- Food is no longer consumed when at full energy.
- Updated the description of lighting and shock to specify they reset global instant cast cooldowns, not personal ones.
- Bug Fix: Fixed Sena not spawning in the Tipsy Flump in Sheridan's Chapter 2.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an wall clipping issue in Kranoa Crypts.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an wall clipping issue in D'ivore Castle 2F.
Changed files in this update