Everlife update for 17 February 2024

Patch 1.2.172

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed a small bug where the skip widget would fade on the first cutscene early

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Everlife Content Depot 1754481
Windows 64-bitDLC 1923100English Depot 1923100
