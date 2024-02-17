 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Null Gravity Labyrinth update for 17 February 2024

Level 6: Yin Yang has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 13487308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Choose either the red or blue path.
both will get you to the golden cube, but on different ways !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2701171
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2701172
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link