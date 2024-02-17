 Skip to content

Wand Out - A 3D Magical Gay Novel update for 17 February 2024

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13487262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed a small bug making it difficult to unlock Drake's Bad Ending. Now, if you follow the guide, you'll unlock it.

Male Doll Team

