We've fixed a small bug making it difficult to unlock Drake's Bad Ending. Now, if you follow the guide, you'll unlock it.
Male Doll Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've fixed a small bug making it difficult to unlock Drake's Bad Ending. Now, if you follow the guide, you'll unlock it.
Male Doll Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update