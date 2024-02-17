 Skip to content

Watarcade update for 17 February 2024

Watarcade 1.5 - Introducing: Flow Connections

Build 13487203

  • Added a new single player only game: Flow Connections. Its a puzzle game where you have to connect things.
  • Single player only games button has been moved next to the main menu button in the single player menu
  • You can no longer play Aqua Shuffle while the game is paused.
  • Aqua Shuffle’s custom default settings are now maxed out

