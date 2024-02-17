- Added a new single player only game: Flow Connections. Its a puzzle game where you have to connect things.
- Single player only games button has been moved next to the main menu button in the single player menu
- You can no longer play Aqua Shuffle while the game is paused.
- Aqua Shuffle’s custom default settings are now maxed out
Watarcade update for 17 February 2024
Watarcade 1.5 - Introducing: Flow Connections
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2339951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update