Version 1.071

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed the evaluation order for two skills - Tiny But Deadly and Armament Transformer. For example, Tiny But Deadly should now gain the buff provided by the skill Mind vs Body.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a recipe at the Continuum Transmuter that could cause a crash given a certain kind of input.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused some weapons to provide damage to their own faction (e.g., the Frost Tornado weapon).