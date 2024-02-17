- Greatly optimized collision detection for summoned minions and Survivor Mode enemies. Modified and adjusted their hitboxes to increase collision detection efficiency.
- Inventory navigation will now ignore the "Expand Slot" option while holding an item.
- The Librarian Bag was erroneously causing damage to be multiplied twice. This has been corrected, with its base power increased from 40% to 50% to compensate for the power loss resulting from the bug fix.
- Adjusted the color of the electric slash, as its purple hue was counterintuitive to our overall color design (purple is usually reserved for enemy danger signs).
- Added a bounce effect and outline effect for some artifact UI icons.
- Improved the graphic of the obelisk's healing circles, which will now render below the walls.
- Cleaned up some nearly invisible pixels on the Toxic Poolspewer enemy sprite.
- Fixed an issue where some item descriptions were missing in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue with the cutscene skip if the cutscene skip button was pressed very rapidly within 0.02 seconds.
- Stopped disk activation during the cutscene with the final boss. It was a bit rude to interrupt the dialogue with spell spams and also wasteful to use spells while the boss is invincible!
- Also, stopped disk activation during the boss room entrance transition.
Spell Disk update for 17 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.5 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update