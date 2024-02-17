 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 17 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13487110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Greatly optimized collision detection for summoned minions and Survivor Mode enemies. Modified and adjusted their hitboxes to increase collision detection efficiency.
  • Inventory navigation will now ignore the "Expand Slot" option while holding an item.
  • The Librarian Bag was erroneously causing damage to be multiplied twice. This has been corrected, with its base power increased from 40% to 50% to compensate for the power loss resulting from the bug fix.
  • Adjusted the color of the electric slash, as its purple hue was counterintuitive to our overall color design (purple is usually reserved for enemy danger signs).
  • Added a bounce effect and outline effect for some artifact UI icons.
  • Improved the graphic of the obelisk's healing circles, which will now render below the walls.
  • Cleaned up some nearly invisible pixels on the Toxic Poolspewer enemy sprite.
  • Fixed an issue where some item descriptions were missing in certain languages.
  • Fixed an issue with the cutscene skip if the cutscene skip button was pressed very rapidly within 0.02 seconds.
  • Stopped disk activation during the cutscene with the final boss. It was a bit rude to interrupt the dialogue with spell spams and also wasteful to use spells while the boss is invincible!
  • Also, stopped disk activation during the boss room entrance transition.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link