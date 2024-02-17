patch 1.2b

-Less dogs in level 6b
-Slightly more HP for boss 4
-Less HP for boss 6 and 7
-Boss 5 blocks less and attacks slightly less.
-Score wipe on continue
-Boss thugs not coins or points for killing
-New Controller driver (should fix a lot of issue but you may need to reset the to defaults in the options menu!)
-Sped up getting into the game, logos, intro and high score all let you close them faster as well as the game over screen.
If there are any severe issues I didn't catch please let me know right away and I will revert to the previous build of the game.
Chris
