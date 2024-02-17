patch 1.2b

-Less dogs in level 6b

-Slightly more HP for boss 4

-Less HP for boss 6 and 7

-Boss 5 blocks less and attacks slightly less.

-Score wipe on continue

-Boss thugs not coins or points for killing

-New Controller driver (should fix a lot of issue but you may need to reset the to defaults in the options menu!)

-Sped up getting into the game, logos, intro and high score all let you close them faster as well as the game over screen.

If there are any severe issues I didn't catch please let me know right away and I will revert to the previous build of the game.

Chris