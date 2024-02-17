Playtest (Feb24) Released!

The Hyper Flux playtest is available for a limited time period (Probably till the end of Feb). Till it is available I'll slowly be accepting more requests of the people who are requesting access to the game.

While there's a limited quantity of content, I would like to know your honest opinions on the direction the game is heading in. I am pretty confident in the player controller and not so much in the level design and art (Which is very much incomplete on almost all level except 1-1).

I also just implemented a bug report system in the game and hope you can report any bugs you encounter along with it's screenshot. Feel free to also report feedback or feature updates through that.

I hope you enjoy the game!