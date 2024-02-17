Patch Notes: 0.1.139

I know I have promised to keep at most one patch a day but here we are. This patch contains several important fixes that I feel should be pushed out ASAP.

0.1.139

Bugfix: Fix a bug where stockpile input capacity incorrectly affects max stockpile (Thanks @Valeria and @GudKnight for reporting)

Bugfix: Fix a bug where unlock tech shortcut key allows unlocking already unlocked tech

Bugfix: Fix Petra does not generate time warp when offline time is set to 0%

QoL: Chat mentions is now case insensitive

QoL: Add a new option to hide the latest chat content (avoid spoiler)

QoL: The list of wonders are now sorted alphabetically