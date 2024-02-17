 Skip to content

CivIdle update for 17 February 2024

Patch Notes: 0.1.139

I know I have promised to keep at most one patch a day but here we are. This patch contains several important fixes that I feel should be pushed out ASAP.

0.1.139
Bugfix: Fix a bug where stockpile input capacity incorrectly affects max stockpile (Thanks @Valeria and @GudKnight for reporting)
Bugfix: Fix a bug where unlock tech shortcut key allows unlocking already unlocked tech
Bugfix: Fix Petra does not generate time warp when offline time is set to 0%
QoL: Chat mentions is now case insensitive
QoL: Add a new option to hide the latest chat content (avoid spoiler)
QoL: The list of wonders are now sorted alphabetically

