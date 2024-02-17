Koatl x Chahneke

Koatl the defender and the lost tunnels has a new collaboration with the Chahneke Footwear brand!

Along with his already spectacular catalog of shoe designs, Chahneke has created a new shoe featuring original art of Koatl the Defender! There are two different designs, Mictlan and Supremo and you can find them Here

and not only that, but in the game you can find a pair of shoes for Koatl to wear!

Just go to the Evangeline's Library and you will find them there!

Thanks and keep playing!