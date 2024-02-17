 Skip to content

Brownie's Adventure update for 17 February 2024

Babs Fix

Build 13486824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Ability to trade gold (either quest) with Babs fixed for some instances whereby her dialogue option disappeared

  • Ray tracing support withdrawn

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2581561
