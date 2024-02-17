 Skip to content

Dominus Solaris update for 17 February 2024

v1.3

v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13486810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced skill tree with diverse skill cards
Added upgrades to the main weapon as well the secondary
Added a cursor
Updated the engine
Bugfixes
Changed the music and the music system
Changed the tutorial
Added Credits Scene
Changed Font

