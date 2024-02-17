Replaced skill tree with diverse skill cards
Added upgrades to the main weapon as well the secondary
Added a cursor
Updated the engine
Bugfixes
Changed the music and the music system
Changed the tutorial
Added Credits Scene
Changed Font
Dominus Solaris update for 17 February 2024
v1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update