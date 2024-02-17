Small bugfix

Hey friends, I updated to fix some issues.

Solas City Heroes - RoS - 2.0.2

Fixed a spelling error

Fixed an issue that prevented villains from being male

Fixed an issue with stats not displaying correctly for new talents on the character sheet

Added a failsafe to prevent a issue that could cause a mixup between a recently created villain and a hero (haven’t managed to reproduce this issue myself)

There are two issues I heard about, both very rare.

One is that going from playing to the villain creator and then to playing again caused someone to have their hero visuals mixed with the last villain they edited, causing them to have to adjust the visuals of their hero again.

The other is that sometimes the visuals for custom villains will not load and they will appear with the white "newbie" shirt. In that case just return to the main menu, chose the hero and play again.

If you happen to get any of those issues please tell me with as much detail as possible how they happened, so I can get them fixed as fast as possible.

Have a great weekend!