Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 17 February 2024

Version 0.058

Version 0.058

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Alcohol Funny Car In Car Camera views.
  • Fixed Alcohol Funny Car brakes.
  • Added Steering settings to tuning screens.
  • Added custom scoops, header styles, and header colors.
  • Fixed Nomad Doorslammer body sitting too low.
  • Added Save/Load vehicle parts/colors.
  • Fixed bug where engine stayed running at end of run.
  • Fixed cheat where you were allowed to get a running start at the tree.
  • Fixed Nitro Pro Mod physics.
  • Fixed Nostalgia Dragster physics.
  • Fixed Nostalgia Funny Car physics.
  • Reset all leaderboards (exception being total runs).
  • Reset all online events.

