- Fixed Alcohol Funny Car In Car Camera views.
- Fixed Alcohol Funny Car brakes.
- Added Steering settings to tuning screens.
- Added custom scoops, header styles, and header colors.
- Fixed Nomad Doorslammer body sitting too low.
- Added Save/Load vehicle parts/colors.
- Fixed bug where engine stayed running at end of run.
- Fixed cheat where you were allowed to get a running start at the tree.
- Fixed Nitro Pro Mod physics.
- Fixed Nostalgia Dragster physics.
- Fixed Nostalgia Funny Car physics.
- Reset all leaderboards (exception being total runs).
- Reset all online events.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 17 February 2024
Version 0.058
Patchnotes via Steam Community
