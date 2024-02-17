Features
- Added Script Files for Spanish, Greek, Russian, German, Arabic
- Added Sample scripts for all supported Languages
- Added Font support for most new languages
- Added Post Processing Filters (Contrast & Noise)
- Added Language & Filters to Options Menu
Tweaks
- Script files will no longer overwrite User changes
Not all languages are complete, I am still going through the game and expanding the script. All text in the English script can be changed or translated, if you have a language that you want to see please let me know and I will add a script & font support for it.
Changed files in this update