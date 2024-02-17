 Skip to content

Stellaxy update for 17 February 2024

1.4.1.0_O

Features

  • Added Script Files for Spanish, Greek, Russian, German, Arabic
  • Added Sample scripts for all supported Languages
  • Added Font support for most new languages
  • Added Post Processing Filters (Contrast & Noise)
  • Added Language & Filters to Options Menu

Tweaks

  • Script files will no longer overwrite User changes

Not all languages are complete, I am still going through the game and expanding the script. All text in the English script can be changed or translated, if you have a language that you want to see please let me know and I will add a script & font support for it.

