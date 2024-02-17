 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOOPER★LOOPER update for 17 February 2024

Fixed Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13486704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・A checkpoint has been set up at the first stage of the action stage.
・Correction of the collider not attaching correctly.
・Changed the number of continues from 20 to 30.
・Some minor fixes.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2462311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link