 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kagami: An Odyssey in Japanese Language Learning update for 17 February 2024

February 2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13486636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! After a few weeks of hard work and looking at feedback, we've finally got our first big update of February! Below are some of the most notable details, but we've done a whole bunch of small tweaks as well.

Feature Updates:

  • Full randomization of "Advantage Tests" answers instead of pre-made tests, removing ability to use context clues from previous questions.
  • Updated "Charms" menu and pop-up UI to include Kanji/furigana instead of only Hiragana
  • Phrases Test order randomized to ensure players have to read each answer
  • Added "Settings" Button to the main menu to adjust volume of Music, SFX, and to enable Kanji mode, where Kanji replaces the Hiragana in battles and in the Dojo.
  • Added "Updates" button to make seeing updates easier for Early Access players.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Mirror reflections of player
  • Fixed looping dialogue of Kanushi NPC in Business District (thanks to player feedback for finding the issue)
  • Fixed looping dialogue of Patient NPC in Hospital
  • Fixed Doubling/Looping Test Dialague for Body Parts Minigame in Hospital
  • Fixed soft-lock of getting behind dog walker
  • Fixed being hit twice at the same time in School District instance

Miscellaneous:

  • Edited 3rd floor of tutorial level (if you saved on this floor, you may have to restart the game. It's the first 5 minutes of gameplay, so shouldn't have a true impact on gameplay/time).
  • Updated some of the text that had missing punctuation/incorrect grammar (will probably find more as time goes on)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link