February 2024 Update

Hello! After a few weeks of hard work and looking at feedback, we've finally got our first big update of February! Below are some of the most notable details, but we've done a whole bunch of small tweaks as well.

Feature Updates:

Full randomization of "Advantage Tests" answers instead of pre-made tests, removing ability to use context clues from previous questions.

Updated "Charms" menu and pop-up UI to include Kanji/furigana instead of only Hiragana

Phrases Test order randomized to ensure players have to read each answer

Added "Settings" Button to the main menu to adjust volume of Music, SFX, and to enable Kanji mode, where Kanji replaces the Hiragana in battles and in the Dojo.

Added "Updates" button to make seeing updates easier for Early Access players.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Mirror reflections of player

Fixed looping dialogue of Kanushi NPC in Business District (thanks to player feedback for finding the issue)

Fixed looping dialogue of Patient NPC in Hospital

Fixed Doubling/Looping Test Dialague for Body Parts Minigame in Hospital

Fixed soft-lock of getting behind dog walker

Fixed being hit twice at the same time in School District instance

Miscellaneous: