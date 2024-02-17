February 2024 Update

Hello! After a few weeks of hard work and looking at feedback, we've finally got our first big update of February! Below are some of the most notable details, but we've done a whole bunch of small tweaks as well.
Feature Updates:
- Full randomization of "Advantage Tests" answers instead of pre-made tests, removing ability to use context clues from previous questions.
- Updated "Charms" menu and pop-up UI to include Kanji/furigana instead of only Hiragana
- Phrases Test order randomized to ensure players have to read each answer
- Added "Settings" Button to the main menu to adjust volume of Music, SFX, and to enable Kanji mode, where Kanji replaces the Hiragana in battles and in the Dojo.
- Added "Updates" button to make seeing updates easier for Early Access players.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Mirror reflections of player
- Fixed looping dialogue of Kanushi NPC in Business District (thanks to player feedback for finding the issue)
- Fixed looping dialogue of Patient NPC in Hospital
- Fixed Doubling/Looping Test Dialague for Body Parts Minigame in Hospital
- Fixed soft-lock of getting behind dog walker
- Fixed being hit twice at the same time in School District instance
Miscellaneous:
- Edited 3rd floor of tutorial level (if you saved on this floor, you may have to restart the game. It's the first 5 minutes of gameplay, so shouldn't have a true impact on gameplay/time).
- Updated some of the text that had missing punctuation/incorrect grammar (will probably find more as time goes on)
