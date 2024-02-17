Update, Version 20240218

English

############Content################

[Butterfly]Liu's Book Store is now a location that you can teleport to. It requires you have visit this location once after this update to unlock.

[Item]It's now possible to have books that give elemental proficiency experience.

[Item]New Item: The Art of Drinking 80 Cups of Water Everyday (It provides water elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: Guide to Travel with Wind in Typhoon Seasons (It provides wind elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: 8 Steps to Build a Perfect Sand Castle (It provides earth elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: Everything Is Fine in This Burning House (It provides fire elemental proficiency experience.)

[Book Store]All those new books may now randomly appear in Liu's Book Store.

[The Mages Guild]Added a book vendor that sells those elemental proficiency books.

简体中文

############Content################

【蝴蝶之翼】疁城的书店现在是一个可以被传送到的地点。需要在本次更新后访问过一次来解锁。

【物品】现在游戏中可能会出现提供元素熟练度经验的书籍。

【物品】新物品：《每天喝80杯水的艺术》（提供水元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《台风天御风而行指南》（提供风元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《建设完美的沙雕城堡的8个步骤》（提供地元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《在这栋燃烧的房子中一切都好》（提供火元素熟练度）

【书店】上面提到的所有新的书籍现在可能随机出现在疁城的书店中。

【法师公会】加入了一个书籍商人贩卖这些元素熟练度书籍。