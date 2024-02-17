 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 17 February 2024

Update 0.7.6.0

Build 13486393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friends, we continue to add content to the game and today we are ready to present update 0.7.6!

In this update you will find:

New game map - "Dinou Harbor"

The ability to fly on objects has been corrected. To do this, we ourselves had to learn to fly on objects. Unfortunately, in real life this is still not worth doing...;
Corrected the lighting on the "Guild" map;
We've added several new achievements, don't miss them 😉
Increased the running speed and movement of characters;
The New Year's card has been removed until next year.

