Update 0.7.6.0

In this update you will find:

New game map - "Dinou Harbor"

The ability to fly on objects has been corrected. To do this, we ourselves had to learn to fly on objects. Unfortunately, in real life this is still not worth doing...;

Corrected the lighting on the "Guild" map;

We've added several new achievements, don't miss them 😉

Increased the running speed and movement of characters;

The New Year's card has been removed until next year.