Version 1.0.1_20240218 Update

【Optimization】
- Optimized the special effects when first seeing the world map.
- Reduced the evasion rate of enemies in the first six chapters.
- Added messages when entering the Otherworldly prison without obtaining key items.
【Bug Fixes】
- Corrected typos and map in various parts of the game.
- Fixed the issue where after WEI-PEI leaves the first village, drinking could trigger the "Jiahao's Secret" quest again.
- Fixed the issue where talking to Jiahao again after WEI-PEI leaves the first village would incorrectly label the player as a thief, regardless of whether they had actually stolen anything before.
- Fixed incorrect teleportation points in the Dark Forest.
- Fixed graphical display error of a certain chest on the 3rd floor of the Golden Temple.
- Fixed the issue where the "Doctor Event" would trigger repeatedly at the gate of the capital city.
- Corrected incorrect display of some book titles in the dialogue of the "Ambitious Heart" quest.
- Fixed the issue in the capital city arena where there was no message when lacking money.
- Fixed positioning error of NPCs during storyline events in the eighth village.
- Fixed time judgment error in the mini-game "Beauty Puzzle".
- Fixed incorrect staircase patterns in the team leader's "Spot the Difference" mini-game.
- Fixed event errors in the ice skating area of Xuanwu Cave.
Changed files in this update