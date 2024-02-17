New patch in publicbeta (v200)

Hey, it's patch time! I got a few bug reports from the last patch about characters with the auto-deposit items policy or the organizer role being overly eager to deposit stuff in buildings when they actually need it for other roles. This should be fixed now.

I've started to work on morale and community interactions, which is what I want to focus on next. Not much to say about it so far though, as I decided this patch needed to come out now to fix the above issue :-P There's also some other serious bug-fixes, e.g. the satphone quest in Sandbox mode wasn't working which would have stopped you from completing the game. So this is mostly a quick bug fixing patch. Here's the full change list:

When your characters gossip with each other they can use some of the What's up? lines, and will have memories of people praising or bad-mouthing each other

Memories decay exponentially instead of linearly

Reduced the morale impact of some more minor negative actions like hurting or threatening someone (but not changing how much we disapprove of the person who did it)

Added ability to translate surnames differently for female and male characters, for languages that do that

Shortened time to make sunflower oil

Auto-collect item from bodies respects community crafting limit

Fixed some conflicts between organizer role, auto deposit items policy, and other roles

Fix for satphone quest in Sandbox mode not activating

Fix for characters asking each other for more equipment (e.g. ammo) than their policy allows them to give

Fix for traders losing useful items such as armor that you sold them and they wore, when they restock

Italian translation updated

Crash fixes

What's this publicbeta thing?

v200 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".