February 2024

Client
- Fixed an issue that could cause the user list in the chat to have duplicate elements or be out of order. Note: there is still an issue where the list will be empty after returning from a game. Hoping to have this fixed for the next update.
- Added more high resolution rune art
- Updates to rule and description text
Server
- Fixed an issue where the condition Scolded could stack
- Fixed an issue where the ability Soultap Feedback gave Soultap for 10 turns rather than the proper 3
- Fixed an issue where the ability Cannon Barrage would reach farther than designed if targeted on a Large (2x2) unit
- Fixed an issue where custom games could fail to start in some cases
- Fixed an issue where the ability Death Toll could destroy summoned units rather than real units
Maps
Updated the map rotation to the following:
- Isle Quietus (5 Font)
- Ruins of Valdac
- Gnarlwood River
- Nefari Lake
- Nora Glades
- Elemental Plateau
- Snarling Tangle
- Grove of Ashes
- Axillium
- Lava Plains
Balance
Spells
- Soul Feed has been changed to the following: Target friendly champion gains Soultap Feedback and Essence Capture. If target champion has max range 2 or less, it also gains Souldrinker. Nora cost: 40.
- Font Eruption now does half damage to relics.
- Gale Force cost increased to 55 nora from 50 nora.
- Thorn Collection: Nora cost increased to 50 from 45 nora.
- Enslave nora cost increased to 40 nora from 35 nora.
- Ionization nora cost raised to 35 nora from 30 nora.
- Bubble of Protection nora cost changed to 45 nora from 40.
- Soulreave nora cost increased to 45 nora from 40.
- Witching Hour nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
- Barricade nora cost increased to 40 from 35
- Instill Panic nora cost increased to 30 from 25.
- Pride of Sarnghaver nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
- Warchief Inauguration nora cost increased to 30 from 25
- Escape Magic nora cost increased to 45 from 40
- Swiftwind nora cost increased to 35 from 30.
- Tornado nora cost increased to 45 from 40.
- Mindslicer Boomerang nora cost increased to 40 from 35
Equipment
- Indignation has been changed to the following: Equipped champion gains Cull. If champion has max range of 2 or less, it also gains Energy Thief.
Abilities
- Shrine Exertion: Cooldown changed to 2 from 1.
- Blood Fueled: now gives 7 AP on use (was 8)
- Enervating Touch: this ability can now only trigger twice per turn
Champions
Aspect of Life
- Removed base ability Heal Charged
- Added base ability Supercharged 2
- Nora Cost changed from 81 to 80 (78-85)
Tortun Galesinger
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Demoralizing Descant, Bastion of Mobility, Bastion of Will*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Wind Aura, Gale*, Tempo
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 78 (69-78)
Angel of Protection
- DEF changed from 2 to 0
Conscripted Warrior
- Removed base ability Reinforce
- Added base ability Reinforcement 1
- Added base ability Hold the Line
- Nora Cost changed from 43 to 66 (65-69)
Lonx Bounty Hunter
- Removed base ability Mercenary
- Nora Cost changed from 58 to 70 (70-74)
Snake Charmer
- DMG changed from 0 to 5
- Nora Cost changed from 54 to 57 (55-64)
Angel of Restoration
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Subsume, Purified*, Heal Champion 2
Haunting Spirit
- DMG changed from 0 to 6
- Nora Cost changed from 49 to 53 (51-59)
Disturbed Spirit
- DMG changed from 0 to 6
- Nora Cost changed from 49 to 53 (51-59)
Blood Fiend
- Removed base ability Berserker
- Added base ability Berserker 2
- Nora Cost changed from 47 to 55 (54-58)
Coragh Two-Heads
- Removed base ability Warding
- Added base ability Pariah
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Assault, Rabid 2, Disease Aura 3*
- Nora Cost changed from 85 to 87 (84-89)
Ruthless Netmaster
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Hunter: Meek, Heart Strike, Logistics: Life Siphon*
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (76-80)
Minotaur Stoker
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Logistics: Speed, Reinforcement 2, Stat Bonus: Speed 1*
Magma Bunny
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Leap 1, Leap 2, Homing Sense*
- Nora Cost changed from 63 to 66 (54-66)
Demon Lich
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Flamethrower, Fire Bomb 3, Cast: Cauterize *
- Nora Cost changed from 72 to 73 (73-76)
Ritual Crone
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Spell Charged 1, Supercharged 1, Race Charged*
Darkmarsh Enforcer
- Nora Cost changed from 63 to 66 (66-72)
Gekaal, High One
- Nora Cost changed from 88 to 93 (89-93)
Slick and Buzz
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 80 (78-81)
Snaptooth Murkwater
- Nora Cost changed from 65 to 69 (66-73)
Spawnpool Guardian
- Nora Cost changed from 63 to 67 (66-67)
Firk Mind Shredder
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 71 (71-76)
Mangleshell
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Brutality, Multiattack 1*, Vindictive
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Punish, Banditry, Battle Leader*
- Nora Cost changed from 81 to 82 (81-86)
Angel of Death
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 77 (77-87)
Rotmaw Creeper
- Nora Cost changed from 66 to 70 (64-72)
Toll-Taker
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (75-80)
Utterdark Shadecaster
- Nora Cost changed from 66 to 69 (69-72)
Barbarian Bolt
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 77 (77-84)
Barbarian Skybreaker
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 77 (77-84)
Bloodmane Ravager
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 71 (71-77)
Brutality Barbarian
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Berserker 2*
Euan Ironfist
- Nora Cost changed from 86 to 90 (84-90)
Silverclan Protector
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (75-80)
Silverclan Tinkerer
- Nora Cost changed from 61 to 63 (60-67)
Valdaci Sweeper
- Nora Cost changed from 62 to 64 (64-66)
Aurora Inspector
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 77 (72-78)
Aurora Investigator
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (73-76)
Aurora Lancer
- Nora Cost changed from 82 to 87 (74-87)
Elven Treecaller
- Nora Cost changed from 67 to 71 (66-76)
Jek the Silver General
- Nora Cost changed from 84 to 90 (85-90)
Mountain Garu
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Berserker 3*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Reinforcement 2, Reinforcement 1, Fellowship*
- Nora Cost changed from 63 to 58 (58-63)
Queen Anaru
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 78 (76-84)
Borderguard Elite
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 78 (75-85)
Frostwing Glaive
- Nora Cost changed from 78 to 80 (77-85)
Jakei Maiden
- DMG changed from 0 to 6
- Nora Cost changed from 51 to 56 (56-61)
Tracker Gnark
- Nora Cost changed from 83 to 89 (88-92)
Lance Admiral Sceian
- Nora Cost changed from 81 to 87 (84-90)
Klub the Devourer
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (78-81)
Voil Conqueror
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (75-78)
Voil Queen
- Nora Cost changed from 70 to 73 (69-76)
Voil Sorcerer
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-83)
Voil Stalker
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-77)
Seeker Zuo
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-77)
Zoalt, Sky Serpent
- Nora Cost changed from 83 to 89 (84-89)
Draksar Archer
- Nora Cost changed from 68 to 70 (70-75)
Draksar Morph
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-81)
Kiergana
- Nora Cost changed from 75 to 80 (76-86)
Master Trapsmith
- DMG changed from 0 to 8
- Added base ability Attack: Physical
- Nora Cost changed from 46 to 59 (59-61)
Skeezick Vanguard
- Nora Cost changed from 71 to 73 (72-77)
Sunderpede
- Nora Cost changed from 70 to 73 (70-81)
Chosen of Osarius
- Nora Cost changed from 78 to 80 (77-84)
Goblin Brute
- Removed base ability Pummel
- Added base ability Camaraderie
- Added base ability Goblin Thievery
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Multiattack 1, Bravery, Brutality*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Unstoppable*, Pummel 1, Exertion 3
- Nora Cost changed from 60 to 63 (63-65)
Hraken the Bloodbow
- Nora Cost changed from 88 to 93 (84-93)
Minotaur Render
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 72 (65-76)
Warogg
- Nora Cost changed from 62 to 66 (62-68)
Bunny Lord
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Tough 2, Defiant*, Fire Eater
Nefari Shockbow
- Nora Cost changed from 72 to 74 (71-79)
Relics
- Ice Statue now gives Chilled 3 and Frozen 2 (was previously Chilled 2 and Frozen 3). Ice Statue now has 20 HP (was 25) and a nora cost of 30 (2as 25).
- Sacred Temple: Nora Cost Increased to 30 nora from 25 nora.
- Echo Chamber: Nora cost raised to 45 nora from 40 nora.
- Unholy Tomb: Nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
- Cleansing Emerald: Nora cost increased to 45 from 40
Changed files in this update