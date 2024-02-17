 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 17 February 2024

February 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13486261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Client

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the user list in the chat to have duplicate elements or be out of order. Note: there is still an issue where the list will be empty after returning from a game. Hoping to have this fixed for the next update.
  • Added more high resolution rune art
  • Updates to rule and description text

Server

  • Fixed an issue where the condition Scolded could stack
  • Fixed an issue where the ability Soultap Feedback gave Soultap for 10 turns rather than the proper 3
  • Fixed an issue where the ability Cannon Barrage would reach farther than designed if targeted on a Large (2x2) unit
  • Fixed an issue where custom games could fail to start in some cases
  • Fixed an issue where the ability Death Toll could destroy summoned units rather than real units

Maps

Updated the map rotation to the following:

  • Isle Quietus (5 Font)
  • Ruins of Valdac
  • Gnarlwood River
  • Nefari Lake
  • Nora Glades
  • Elemental Plateau
  • Snarling Tangle
  • Grove of Ashes
  • Axillium
  • Lava Plains

Balance

Spells

  • Soul Feed has been changed to the following: Target friendly champion gains Soultap Feedback and Essence Capture. If target champion has max range 2 or less, it also gains Souldrinker. Nora cost: 40.
  • Font Eruption now does half damage to relics.
  • Gale Force cost increased to 55 nora from 50 nora.
  • Thorn Collection: Nora cost increased to 50 from 45 nora.
  • Enslave nora cost increased to 40 nora from 35 nora.
  • Ionization nora cost raised to 35 nora from 30 nora.
  • Bubble of Protection nora cost changed to 45 nora from 40.
  • Soulreave nora cost increased to 45 nora from 40.
  • Witching Hour nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
  • Barricade nora cost increased to 40 from 35
  • Instill Panic nora cost increased to 30 from 25.
  • Pride of Sarnghaver nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
  • Warchief Inauguration nora cost increased to 30 from 25
  • Escape Magic nora cost increased to 45 from 40
  • Swiftwind nora cost increased to 35 from 30.
  • Tornado nora cost increased to 45 from 40.
  • Mindslicer Boomerang nora cost increased to 40 from 35

Equipment

  • Indignation has been changed to the following: Equipped champion gains Cull. If champion has max range of 2 or less, it also gains Energy Thief.

Abilities

  • Shrine Exertion: Cooldown changed to 2 from 1.
  • Blood Fueled: now gives 7 AP on use (was 8)
  • Enervating Touch: this ability can now only trigger twice per turn

Champions

Aspect of Life

  • Removed base ability Heal Charged
  • Added base ability Supercharged 2
  • Nora Cost changed from 81 to 80 (78-85)

Tortun Galesinger

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Demoralizing Descant, Bastion of Mobility, Bastion of Will*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Wind Aura, Gale*, Tempo
  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 78 (69-78)

Angel of Protection

  • DEF changed from 2 to 0

Angel of Protection

  • DEF changed from 2 to 0

Angel of Protection

  • DEF changed from 2 to 0

Conscripted Warrior

  • Removed base ability Reinforce
  • Added base ability Reinforcement 1
  • Added base ability Hold the Line
  • Nora Cost changed from 43 to 66 (65-69)

Lonx Bounty Hunter

  • Removed base ability Mercenary
  • Nora Cost changed from 58 to 70 (70-74)

Snake Charmer

  • DMG changed from 0 to 5
  • Nora Cost changed from 54 to 57 (55-64)

Angel of Restoration

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Subsume, Purified*, Heal Champion 2

Haunting Spirit

  • DMG changed from 0 to 6
  • Nora Cost changed from 49 to 53 (51-59)

Disturbed Spirit

  • DMG changed from 0 to 6
  • Nora Cost changed from 49 to 53 (51-59)

Blood Fiend

  • Removed base ability Berserker
  • Added base ability Berserker 2
  • Nora Cost changed from 47 to 55 (54-58)

Coragh Two-Heads

  • Removed base ability Warding
  • Added base ability Pariah
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Assault, Rabid 2, Disease Aura 3*
  • Nora Cost changed from 85 to 87 (84-89)

Ruthless Netmaster

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Hunter: Meek, Heart Strike, Logistics: Life Siphon*
  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (76-80)

Ryv the Ruthless

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Hunter: Meek, Heart Strike, Logistics: Life Siphon*
  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (76-80)

Minotaur Stoker

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Logistics: Speed, Reinforcement 2, Stat Bonus: Speed 1*

Magma Bunny

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Leap 1, Leap 2, Homing Sense*
  • Nora Cost changed from 63 to 66 (54-66)

Demon Lich

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Flamethrower, Fire Bomb 3, Cast: Cauterize *
  • Nora Cost changed from 72 to 73 (73-76)

Ritual Crone

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Spell Charged 1, Supercharged 1, Race Charged*

Darkmarsh Enforcer

  • Nora Cost changed from 63 to 66 (66-72)

Gekaal, High One

  • Nora Cost changed from 88 to 93 (89-93)

Slick and Buzz

  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 80 (78-81)

Snaptooth Murkwater

  • Nora Cost changed from 65 to 69 (66-73)

Spawnpool Guardian

  • Nora Cost changed from 63 to 67 (66-67)

Firk Mind Shredder

  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 71 (71-76)

Mangleshell

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Brutality, Multiattack 1*, Vindictive
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Punish, Banditry, Battle Leader*
  • Nora Cost changed from 81 to 82 (81-86)

Angel of Death

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 77 (77-87)

Rotmaw Creeper

  • Nora Cost changed from 66 to 70 (64-72)

Toll-Taker

  • Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (75-80)

Utterdark Shadecaster

  • Nora Cost changed from 66 to 69 (69-72)

Barbarian Bolt

  • Nora Cost changed from 76 to 77 (77-84)

Barbarian Skybreaker

  • Nora Cost changed from 76 to 77 (77-84)

Bloodmane Ravager

  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 71 (71-77)

Brutality Barbarian

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Berserker 2*

Euan Ironfist

  • Nora Cost changed from 86 to 90 (84-90)

Silverclan Protector

  • Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (75-80)

Silverclan Tinkerer

  • Nora Cost changed from 61 to 63 (60-67)

Valdaci Sweeper

  • Nora Cost changed from 62 to 64 (64-66)

Aurora Inspector

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 77 (72-78)

Aurora Investigator

  • Nora Cost changed from 73 to 75 (73-76)

Aurora Lancer

  • Nora Cost changed from 82 to 87 (74-87)

Elven Treecaller

  • Nora Cost changed from 67 to 71 (66-76)

Jek the Silver General

  • Nora Cost changed from 84 to 90 (85-90)

Mountain Garu

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Berserker 3*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Reinforcement 2, Reinforcement 1, Fellowship*
  • Nora Cost changed from 63 to 58 (58-63)

Queen Anaru

  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 78 (76-84)

Borderguard Elite

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 78 (75-85)

Frostwing Glaive

  • Nora Cost changed from 78 to 80 (77-85)

Jakei Maiden

  • DMG changed from 0 to 6
  • Nora Cost changed from 51 to 56 (56-61)

Tracker Gnark

  • Nora Cost changed from 83 to 89 (88-92)

Tracker Gnark

  • Nora Cost changed from 83 to 89 (88-92)

Lance Admiral Sceian

  • Nora Cost changed from 81 to 87 (84-90)

Klub the Devourer

  • Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (78-81)

Voil Conqueror

  • Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (75-78)

Voil Queen

  • Nora Cost changed from 70 to 73 (69-76)

Voil Sorcerer

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-83)

Voil Stalker

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-77)

Seeker Zuo

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-77)

Zoalt, Sky Serpent

  • Nora Cost changed from 83 to 89 (84-89)

Draksar Archer

  • Nora Cost changed from 68 to 70 (70-75)

Draksar Morph

  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 76 (74-81)

Kiergana

  • Nora Cost changed from 75 to 80 (76-86)

Master Trapsmith

  • DMG changed from 0 to 8
  • Added base ability Attack: Physical
  • Nora Cost changed from 46 to 59 (59-61)

Skeezick Vanguard

  • Nora Cost changed from 71 to 73 (72-77)

Sunderpede

  • Nora Cost changed from 70 to 73 (70-81)

Chosen of Osarius

  • Nora Cost changed from 78 to 80 (77-84)

Goblin Brute

  • Removed base ability Pummel
  • Added base ability Camaraderie
  • Added base ability Goblin Thievery
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Multiattack 1, Bravery, Brutality*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Unstoppable*, Pummel 1, Exertion 3
  • Nora Cost changed from 60 to 63 (63-65)

Hraken the Bloodbow

  • Nora Cost changed from 88 to 93 (84-93)

Minotaur Render

  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 72 (65-76)

Minotaur Render

  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 72 (65-76)

Warogg

  • Nora Cost changed from 62 to 66 (62-68)

Bunny Lord

  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Tough 2, Defiant*, Fire Eater

Nefari Shockbow

  • Nora Cost changed from 72 to 74 (71-79)

Relics

  • Ice Statue now gives Chilled 3 and Frozen 2 (was previously Chilled 2 and Frozen 3). Ice Statue now has 20 HP (was 25) and a nora cost of 30 (2as 25).
  • Sacred Temple: Nora Cost Increased to 30 nora from 25 nora.
  • Echo Chamber: Nora cost raised to 45 nora from 40 nora.
  • Unholy Tomb: Nora cost increased to 40 from 35.
  • Cleansing Emerald: Nora cost increased to 45 from 40

